Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SZKMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. 6,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $126.61 and a one year high of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

