SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 436.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.30% of SVB Financial Group worth $588,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $561.79 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

