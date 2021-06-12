Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Reaches $479,183.75

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $479,183.75 and $1,036.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00168402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.01121818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,608.67 or 1.00282958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,361,404 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

