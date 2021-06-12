Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $283,275.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $283,275.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00162165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.62 or 0.01162252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,163.24 or 1.00402801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

