Swerve (SWRV) Trading Down 23.6% This Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Swerve has a market cap of $10.37 million and $4.51 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002242 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00792878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.18 or 0.08338167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086436 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,861,344 coins and its circulating supply is 12,897,020 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

