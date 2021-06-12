Swipe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.06 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Swipe has a market cap of $162.62 million and $127.06 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004814 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00795415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.07 or 0.08283152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086715 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

