Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 198.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $825,210.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,033 shares of company stock valued at $46,039,170. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.