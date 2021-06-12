Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Hostess Brands worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after buying an additional 390,163 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.