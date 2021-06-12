Swiss National Bank Buys 10,900 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Aurora Cannabis worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

NYSE:ACB opened at $9.82 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

