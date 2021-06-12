Swiss National Bank Buys 25,900 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

