Swiss National Bank Buys 56,600 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of SelectQuote worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

SLQT opened at $21.00 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

