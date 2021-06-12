Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 303,959 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.