Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Focus Financial Partners worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $53.04 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

