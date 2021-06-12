Swiss National Bank Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of United Natural Foods worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after acquiring an additional 374,025 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 749,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.