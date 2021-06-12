Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Plains GP worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.72 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

