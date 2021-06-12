Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of MacroGenics worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.