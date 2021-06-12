Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Cronos Group worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,771,980 shares of company stock worth $18,275,703. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.