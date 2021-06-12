Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.23. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

