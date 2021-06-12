Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the May 13th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Synalloy news, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,744 shares of company stock worth $375,543 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synalloy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $11.50 on Friday. Synalloy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

