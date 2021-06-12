SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $192,829.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 148,449,427 coins and its circulating supply is 117,945,489 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

