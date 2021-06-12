SyncFab (MFG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00799633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.62 or 0.08369024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086866 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

