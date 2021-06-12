Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 553.50 ($7.23). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 543 ($7.09), with a volume of 281,476 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 508.04.

In other Synthomer news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

