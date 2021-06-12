Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2,149.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sysco worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

