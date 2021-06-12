T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $330,525,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $196.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

