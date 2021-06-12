TaaS Hits Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.00791350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.57 or 0.08354206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00086928 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

