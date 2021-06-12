Tachyon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $9.15 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $153,801.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.00550881 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

