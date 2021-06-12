Tadpole Finance (TAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,465.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.02 or 0.00033806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $3,465.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00169866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00196707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.01134502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,622.84 or 1.00168953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.