Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,208 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $90,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

