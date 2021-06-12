Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

TLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.87. Talend has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Talend by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talend by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

