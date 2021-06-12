Tap (XTP) Price Down 48.5% This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Tap has a market cap of $903,734.90 and approximately $314,698.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded down 48.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00801668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.81 or 0.08354202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086861 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.