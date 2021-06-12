Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the May 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

TAYD opened at $11.97 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

