TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TCF Financial by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 232,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other TCF Financial news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

