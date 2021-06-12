TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TD by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TD by 568.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.38. TD has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

