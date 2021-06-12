TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $137.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

