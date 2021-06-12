Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 19,589 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

NYSE UBER opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.