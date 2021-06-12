Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 95,074 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,074 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.