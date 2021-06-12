Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.19% of Diversey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $147,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

