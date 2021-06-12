Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 217,077 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.10% of Interface worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.39 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $967.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

