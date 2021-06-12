Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,574 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

