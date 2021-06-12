Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognex were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.