Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,355,000 after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,672 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,399,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $89,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.81. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

