Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,480 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

