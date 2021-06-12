Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

