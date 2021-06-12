Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,435 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

