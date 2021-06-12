Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 152.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,467 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

