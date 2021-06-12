Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,090 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

