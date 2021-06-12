Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,289 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $54.34 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

