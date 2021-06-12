Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 12,602 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $313.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.