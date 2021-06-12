Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 148,279 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 627.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Scientific Games worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

SGMS opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

