Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 21,967 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

